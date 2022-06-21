trending:

‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik on COVID-19: ‘It’s no joke’

by Sarah Polus - 06/21/22 8:58 PM ET
Mayim Bialik speaks during 'The Scully Effect - I Want to Believe in STEM' panel at AT&T SHAPE at Warner Bros. Studios in 2019
Getty Images

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik on Tuesday revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis, telling fans she regrets ever taking off her mask.

“I have COVID and it’s no joke over here,” the actress and scientist said in a video posted to the Instagram account for her podcast, “Bialik Breakdown.”

The former “The Big Bang Theory” star said she’s been “pretty careful,” but now wishes she had taken even more precautions.

“I’m feeling a whole bunch of regret that I ever took my mask off ever in the world, like even outside,” she told her followers.

As she prepared a home remedy on camera, Bialik explained that she is fearful of how the illness will affect her.

“I’m feeling a lot of fear,” she said. “Why did I ever go out? Why did I think that anything was fine ever?”

It’s unclear if Bialik’s illness will cause her to temporarily step away from hosting “Jeopardy!,” a role she took on after former host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

