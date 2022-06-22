trending:

GOP senator suffers ‘serious’ hand injury, may need to amputate fingers

by Judy Kurtz - 06/22/22 12:20 PM ET

Sen. Kevin Cramer says there’s a “possible need for amputation” after he suffered a serious injury to his hand.

The North Dakota Republican shared his medical news on Wednesday in a statement he posted on Twitter.

“While working in the yard over the weekend, I sustained a serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery,” the 61-year-old lawmaker wrote.

“I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is high risk of infection and the possible need for amputation,” he said.

Cramer’s communications director, Molly Block, later clarified that the amputation risk involved her boss’s fingers. Cramer, Block said, was “cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over.”

Cramer said he will miss Senate votes and hearings this week, but will head back to Capitol Hill next month.

The senator said he remained “alert and in good spirits,” and despite his injury, he didn’t appear to lose his sense of humor.

“I plan to return to Washington, D.C. after the Independence Day state work period,” he said, “and expect to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

Tags hand injury Kevin Cramer North Dakota yard work

