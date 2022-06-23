Biden to make ‘Late Late Show’ cameo
President Biden is getting ready to “Take a Break” with James Corden, appearing on the popular “Late Late Show” segment.
The commander in chief will take part in “Take a Break: White House” that will air next week, CBS announced Thursday. Starting Monday, Corden’s late-night TV program will broadcast from London for a “special week of shows.”
Corden “immerses himself in the heart of American politics in his most prestigious ‘Take a Break’ segment yet when he fills in as the assistant to the president,” CBS said in a news release touting Biden’s appearance.
It’s not the first time that Corden has tapped an executive mansion resident for a cameo on his show. In 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama sang some tunes alongside the British comedian for his long-running “Carpool Karaoke” segment.
In April, Corden — who announced earlier this year that he was leaving the “Late Late Show” in 2023 — made an appearance in a similar-sounding skit that aired as part of the program at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner. In the taped sketch, Corden headed to the White House in search of a new gig, and fielded questions from journalists in the briefing room.
Biden made his first in-studio, late-night TV appearance as president earlier this month, sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
