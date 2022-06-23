trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Sean Penn attends Jan. 6 hearing

by Judy Kurtz - 06/23/22 3:34 PM ET
Actor Sean Penn attends one of the hearings of the Jan. 6 select committee.
Greg Nash
Actor Sean Penn attends one of the hearings of the Jan. 6 select committee.

An unexpected visitor is witnessing history at a hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, as actor Sean Penn was eyed at Thursday’s televised event.

The “Milk” star and celebrity activist was seen grinning and shaking hands as he sat with Capitol Police officers at the select committee’s fifth public hearing.

A representative for Penn didn’t immediately return ITK’s request for comment, but the actor told CNN on Thursday that he was at the hearing “to observe,” saying he is “just another citizen.”

“I think we all saw what happened on January 6, and now we’re looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it,” Penn said.

The 61-year-old Academy Award winner and founder of the nonprofit CORE was one of several performers who spoke out in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol last year, in a tweet to his 190,000 followers that was seemingly critical of then-President Trump.

“Hell hath no fury like a narcissist scorned,” Penn wrote at the time.

Thursday’s hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s pressure campaign to get the Department of Justice to back his baseless claims of election fraud ahead of the deadly attack.

 Penn recently starred in the Watergate-focused Starz series “Gaslit.”

Updated at 4:16 p.m.

Tags Capitol attack Capitol breach Capitol insurrection Capitol riot Donald Trump jan. 6 Jan. 6 attack Jan. 6 Capitol attack Jan. 6 capitol riot Jan. 6 Committee Jan. 6 hearing Jan. 6 hearings jan. 6 riot Sean Penn

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  2. Live coverage: Official’s notes ...
  3. Supreme Court expands gun rights in ...
  4. Ron Johnson embroiled in controversy ...
  5. The Ukraine war response is fast ...
  6. Senate advances gun safety ...
  7. Documentary crew captured Pence ...
  8. Former Defense secretary says China ...
  9. Education Department agrees to cancel ...
  10. Republicans lash out against Senate ...
  11. Supreme Court adds extra decision day ...
  12. Kinzinger gets his star turn on ...
  13. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  14. GOP senator suffers ...
  15. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  16. Feds search home of former DOJ ...
  17. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  18. States can’t regulate guns, but ...
Load more

Video

See all Video