Taylor Swift ‘absolutely terrified’ by Roe decision

Taylor Swift says she’s “absolutely terrified” by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling granting a constitutional right to an abortion.

Swift took to social media hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling was announced.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” the “Only the Young” singer wrote to her more than 90 million Twitter followers, “that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner also shared a statement from Michelle Obama, who described herself as “heartbroken” by the Supreme Court’s “horrifying decision.”

Swift, who remained virtually silent on politics for much of her career, has become more outspoken in recent years, particularly following Donald Trump’s 2016 White House win.

In 2019, Swift voiced her support for abortion rights as Tennessee lawmakers weighed a near-total ban in the state.

“Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” the performer, a critic of Trump, said in an interview.

“I just can’t believe this is happening,” Swift said at the time.