trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Taylor Swift ‘absolutely terrified’ by Roe decision

by Judy Kurtz - 06/24/22 2:13 PM ET
Taylor Swift attends the 2021 premiere of the short film "All Too Well" in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends the 2021 premiere of the short film “All Too Well” in New York.

Taylor Swift says she’s “absolutely terrified” by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a 6-3 decision on Friday, the court struck down the landmark 1973 ruling granting a constitutional right to an abortion.

Swift took to social media hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling was announced.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” the “Only the Young” singer wrote to her more than 90 million Twitter followers, “that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

The 32-year-old Grammy Award winner also shared a statement from Michelle Obama, who described herself as “heartbroken” by the Supreme Court’s “horrifying decision.”

Swift, who remained virtually silent on politics for much of her career, has become more outspoken in recent years, particularly following Donald Trump’s 2016 White House win.

In 2019, Swift voiced her support for abortion rights as Tennessee lawmakers weighed a near-total ban in the state.

“Obviously, I’m pro-choice,” the performer, a critic of Trump, said in an interview.

“I just can’t believe this is happening,” Swift said at the time.

Tags Abortion abortion rights Abortion ruling Michelle Obama Roe v. Wade Supreme Court

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  2. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  3. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade
  4. House passes gun safety bill, sending ...
  5. These companies will cover abortion ...
  6. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene swarmed ...
  8. CDC investigating 'large, ...
  9. Collins: Abortion ruling ...
  10. DeSantis vows Florida will expand ...
  11. Fox News’s Bret ...
  12. Manchin ‘alarmed’ by ...
  13. Judge asks DOJ to explain whether ...
  14. The Memo: First phase of Jan. 6 ...
  15. Watch live: Protesters descend on ...
  16. Biden says court leading nation down ...
  17. Here’s when adults gain the ...
  18. With Roe v Wade’s demise, the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video