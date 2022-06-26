Green Day frontman says he’s renouncing US citizenship: ‘I’m not kidding’

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said that he plans to renounce his U.S citizenship following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

During his band’s performance at the London Stadium on Friday, Armstrong, who has been the punk rock band’s frontman since 1987, told the audience he’d be spending more time on their side of the Atlantic.

“F— America, I’m f—ing renouncing my citizenship,” the “American Idiot” singer told the crowd. “I’m f—ing coming here.”

“There’s just too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country,” Armstrong added. “Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days.”

Armstrong continued berating the U.S. during his band’s show in Huddersfield, England the following day, saying “f— the Supreme Court of America” and calling its justices “pricks,” according to the Daily Mail.

Armstrong is among a host of celebrities and musicians who have lambasted the high court’s decision to overturn the decades-old constitutional right to abortion.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo called out the conservative justices by name during her performance over the weekend at the U.K.’s Glastonbury music festival.

“This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!,” the “Driver’s License” singer said during a festival performance.