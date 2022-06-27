Jane Fonda: If Biden runs in 2024, he’ll need to ‘get better on climate’

Actress and activist Jane Fonda says that if President Biden wants to run for reelection in 2024, he needs to “get better” on the climate change issue.

In an interview with the Washington Post published on Monday, Fonda told the newspaper that she is “sickened” about Biden issuing more permits for oil and gas drilling on public lands than his predecessor, former President Trump.

Fonda said that Biden promised while campaigning for the Oval Office that he would not do any drilling on public land.

“I am sickened by that, especially since I believe he understands what’s at stake. He promised during his campaign that he would not allow any more drilling and fracking on public lands,” The 84-year-old actress told the Post. “So it’s very, very disappointing.”

The “Grace and Frankie” actress also said that she believes Biden can be pressured into doing the right thing, saying how the upcoming midterm elections in November are “critical “ and noted that Biden has to better on climate change if he wants to run for reelection.

“But he’s better than what could be. And I believe he can be pressured to do what’s right. That’s why the midterm elections are so, so critical. We have to fight with everything we have to pressure him and to back climate champions,” Fonda added. “And we have to make it very clear to Biden that if he intends to run again, he’s going to have to get better on climate.”

This comes as the actress recently launched her self-titled political action committee in an effort to oust moderate Democratic lawmakers who have helped fossils fuel companies ned efforts to address climate change over the years, according to the Post.

Fonda, whose PAC has raised up to $1.2 million for candidates who have refused to accept donations from oil and gas companies, told the Post that she hopes her climate PAC can make a change to address the issue.

“And we’re running out of time to stem the climate crisis. We have less than eight years to cut our carbon emissions in half, according to climate scientists,” Fonda said. “That’s just four election cycles. So this moment calls for agile, aggressive action, and we’re ready to provide it.”