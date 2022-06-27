Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards says guns ‘have more rights’ than women

Taraji P. Henson says amid the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, firearms in the United States “have more rights” than women.

“It’s about damn time we talk about the fact that guns have more rights than a woman,” the “Empire” star said as she delivered a monologue Sunday as host of the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

“It’s a sad day in America,” Henson, 51, said.

“A weapon that can take lives has more power than a woman who can give life, if she chooses to,” the “Hidden Figures” actor told the audience.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home, marking a major expansion of gun rights.

The following day, the Supreme Court reversed the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which granted a constitutional right to an abortion.

Henson wasn’t the only performer who spoke out against the Roe v. Wade decision at BET’s annual awards ceremony.

Janelle Monáe, one of the night’s presenters, took to the stage to denounce the ruling.

The “Make me Feel” singer praised artists “making art on our own terms, owning our truth and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body, and our decision, my decisions.”

“F–k you, Supreme Court,” Monáe said to cheers, as she raised her middle finger.