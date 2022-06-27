trending:

NBC to air primetime special for Ukraine on Sunday

by Judy Kurtz - 06/27/22 5:41 PM ET
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

NBC says it’s airing a star-studded, primetime special to raise money for Ukraine with the aim of “spreading awareness through the power of entertainment.”

The hourlong benefit, “Ukraine: Answering the Call,” will air on Sunday at 7 p.m., the network announced Monday.

The special will include remarks from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as appearances by celebrity chef José Andrés and musicians and actors including Kristen Bell, Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Vera Farmiga, Jeff Daniels, Lena Headey and Simu Liu, NBC said.

A group of Broadway performers will also come together to sing “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

The special comes roughly four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, starting a war that has displacing more than 8 million Ukrainian citizens and killing more than 4,000 civilians and thousands of soldiers on both sides of the fight.

“During the broadcast, viewers will have the chance to help families impacted by the crisis in Ukraine by donating to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives,” the network said.

Buzznog, a fan engagement platform, will also sell a digital collectible created by a Ukrainian artist, with a portion of proceeds going to the IRC.

