Wanda Sykes: US ‘no longer a democracy’ after Roe ruling

Wanda Sykes says the United States is “no longer a democracy” following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“I’m a Black, gay woman and I have a daughter. So I’m not doing so well right now,” the comedian said Monday during an interview with Stephen Colbert on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

Sykes ripped the Supreme Court for its decision Friday to strike down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had established constitutional right to an abortion.

“It’s like the country, it’s no longer a democracy, right? I mean, we’re no longer majority rule,” the 58-year-old “The Upshaws” star said.

Sykes placed blame on red states that she described as in the middle of the country.

“Why do they get to tell us what to do, when the majority of us live out [in] New York, California? And we’re paying for all this crap, really,” Sykes told Colbert.

“That’s the union,” Colbert replied.

“It’s supposed to be a representative democracy, but it turns out to be minority rule right now,” the New York-based late-night TV host said.

“California, if it were a country, it’d be like the fourth-, fifth-largest economy,” Sykes said.

“So if, you know, I’m fitting the bill, know your position. You know what I’m saying?” the comic continued to laughs from the audience.

“If I say, ‘Hey, let’s go out to dinner.’ You don’t get to pick the restaurant. Just shut up and eat,” Sykes exclaimed.

Sykes, a critic of former President Trump, told Colbert she “jumped the gun” by naming her 2019 Netflix comedy special “Not Normal.” But the Emmy Award winner suggested that any lawmakers involved with the deadly Jan. 6 riot last year at the Capitol could help actually help return the country to normalcy.

“I think things would be normal like if people — especially elected officials who tried to overthrow the election — if they went to jail. That will feel normal.”