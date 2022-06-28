‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin pushed to ground by police during abortion rights protest

Jodie Sweetin, the acress best known for her starring role in “Full House,” was pushed to the ground by police during a protest over the weekend against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Footage posted to Twitter showed Sweetin being pushed by two officers and then falling to the ground. She slid near the feet of other protesters but quickly stood up and regained her composure.

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday, Sweetin said of the police “they were walking me back and, you know, I just felt my backpack pulled as I was walking forward.”

The actress emphasized she did not want to make the incident about her, saying “it’s really important to me for people to see the cause, why we were out there.”

Protests erupted across the nation following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the federal right to abortion, with more than a dozen people arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has said it was attempted to prevent the protesters from overtaking a freeway, and would evaluate the use of force against Sweetin.

“As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property,” LAPD said in a statement to CNN.

Sweetin said Tuesday it “is really horrific and really shocking” to think that “my daughters are going to grow up with less rights than I have.”