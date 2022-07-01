Jon Stewart: Supreme Court is ‘the Fox News of justice’

Comedian Jon Stewart blasted the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on his podcast Thursday, arguing that the ruling was based in ideology rather than constitutional reasoning.

“In my mind, the idea that this was based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education — the Supreme Court is now the Fox News of justice in my mind,” Stewart said on an episode of “The Problem with Jon Stewart.”

“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism. They are a cynical political arm,” the comedian argued.

Stewart went on to criticize the process by which justices are confirmed, which involves nominees going through rounds of televised questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who all voted to overturn Roe — have been criticized for dodging questions about the landmark 1973 decision or saying they regarded it as an important precedent during the confirmation process.

“When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just f—— lie, like if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what perjury meant,” the former “Daily Show” host argued.

“But they are now the Fox News of justice. I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?”

Stewart continued by referencing the Martin Luther King Jr. quote, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

“I think the thing that struck me was, you know, ‘the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ Right? And I think we’re all sort of steeped in that ethos. What you don’t realize is there is a goodly amount of individuals who are trying to bend it back.”

Stewart’s comments come amid a strong backlash from Democrats and abortion rights advocates following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, with recent polling showing that a majority of Americans are concerned the ruling will be used to overturn other rights.