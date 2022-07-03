Here’s the best place to watch July 4 fireworks in DC

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to the Washington, D.C. for Fourth of July celebrations on Monday marking America’s 245th birthday.

The annual firework display at the National Mall will include fully in-person revelry for the first time since 2019, with the show set to start at 9:09 p.m.

The Metro has warned of up to hour-long wait time for trains, and suggesting people either delay their travel home or choose an alternate stop to the central Smithsonian station.

Whether you embrace the crowds or not, here are the best places and ways to watch the fireworks display in D.C. on Monday night (that aren’t the National Mall).

Head to a rooftop

Several rooftop bars and restaurants will welcome firework watchers throughout Monday’s festivities.

According to Washington.org, the Vue Rooftop Lounge, the Terrance at Hotel Washington, the Conrad Hotel’s Summit Rooftop, and the Top of the Gate at the Watergate Hotel are primo vantage points.

Supreme Court plaza

Recently the site of protests for an against the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is a choice spot for enjoying the the National Mall’s firework display.

Outside the court building is a 252-foot wide oval plaza that offers plenty of space for those looking for an alternate to the National Mall itself.

Cardozo High

Cardozo Education Campus, a combined middle and high school, is an underrated spot for the Fourth of July fireworks viewing.

The school, founded in 1928, is located in the Northwest region of the city and is a couple of blocks away from the popular U Street district and neighborhood.

InsideHook.com noted it may be the most affordable bet to view the festivities as well, since you can drive there and bring your own refreshments.

The Wharf

The Wharf is a go-to spot for many spectators, with accessible rooftop at locales including the International and Canopy hotels, and nearby green areas and public piers.

The area, located in the Southwest section of the city, also provides great dining and entertainment venues for Monday’s celebrations, Washington.org reported.

Take a cruise

Several cruise companies are offering their services for Monday’s festivities, though if you’re just feeling inspired to book a spot you may be too late.

Embark DC Boat Tours and City Cruises are sold out of their firework cruises, while Monumental Boat Tours still has spots for day cruises but its last boat returns at 8 p.m.