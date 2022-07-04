Ex-Highland Park residents Rachel Brosnahan, Richard Marx condemn shooting

Actress Rachel Brosnahan and singer-songwriter Richard Marx, both of whom grew up in Highland Park, Ill., each condemned the shooting there that took at least six lives and injured at least two dozen others on Monday.

Brosnahan, the star of the Amazon Prime series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” said in a tweet that the Fourth of July parade where the shooting occurred is a highlight of the year for many families.

“I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words,” she said.

Brosnahan also tweeted a link to donate to the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, a nonprofit advocating against gun violence.

Marx, known for songs including “Right Here Waiting” and “Should’ve Known Better,” tweeted that he is reaching out to people he knows from Highland Park to check on them.

“My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken,” Marx said. “And extra angry at the senselessness.”

Police have identified 22-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo III as a person of interest in the shooting. He is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Honda Fit and law enforcement considers him armed and dangerous.