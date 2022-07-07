Nicki Minaj’s husband sentenced to home confinement for failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband on Wednesday was sentenced to home confinement for failing to register as a sex offender, multiple outlets report.

Kenneth Petty, who married the singer in 2019, avoided jail time and will serve an at-home sentence for a year, followed by three years of probation, and will pay a $55,000 fine.

Petty’s sentencing by U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald comes two years after Petty was arrested in 2021 for failing to register as a sex offender in California. He previously served a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted rape stemming from a 1994 incident and is required to register himself upon moving to a new state, CBS News reports.

Jennifer Hough, Petty’s accuser, came forward in September of 2021 with claims that people in Minaj’s camp had attempted to persuade her into recanting her previous allegation in order to get Petty dropped from the state’s sex offender list.

Hough said she and her family received an “onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

