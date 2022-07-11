trending:

Condoleezza Rice to join Denver Broncos’ ownership group

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/11/22 12:43 PM ET
Condoleezza Rice
Associated Press/Paul Sancya
Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice walks on the field as an honorary captain for Michigan before an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the Denver Broncos’ ownership group, the NFL franchise announced Monday.

Broncos ownership group head Rob Walton shared the news of Rice’s involvement with the organization in a news release that noted her “knowledgeable” experience in football and in the Denver area, where she lived with her parents and later attended the University of Denver.

Walton, a Walmart heir and former chairman of the retail giant’s board, agreed last month to purchase the Broncos for a record sum of $4.65 billion, ESPN reported. 

The team’s former owners, the Bowlen family, sold the team after the death of family patriarch Pat Bowlen in 2019. 

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better,” Walton said in a statement.

“Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization,” Walton added. 

Rice, who served in the George W. Bush administration and who led the State Department from 2005 to 2009, is a noted football fan. The 67-year-old former diplomat has shown support over the years for the Cleveland Browns and was an inaugural member of the College Football Playoff Committee.

Rice was also among the list of new investors for the WNBA earlier this year.

Tags Cleveland Browns Colorado Condoleezza Rice Condoleezza Rice Condoleezza Rice Denver Denver Broncos NFL NFL Rob Walton Walmart

