Dave Chappelle Netflix special accused of transphobia lands Emmy nomination

Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special “The Closer” is among this year’s Emmy Award contenders.

Both Chappelle and the streaming giant faced an avalanche of criticism for the TV project, which mocked members of the transgender community and used crude terms to refer to a transgender person’s anatomy.

The National Black Justice Coalition and GLAAD were among the critics that condemned the stand-up comedy special when it debuted last year, calling it transphobic.

GLAAD said at the time that Chappelle’s brand had “become synonymous with ridiculing trans people.”

On Tuesday, “The Closer” was named one of five nominees for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

The other nominees are “Adele: One Night Only,” “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” and “One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.”

“The Closer” also received a nomination for outstanding directing for a variety special.

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 12 on NBC.