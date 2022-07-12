Obama scores Emmy nod for ‘Our Great National Parks’

Former President Obama is among this year’s Emmy Award nominees.

The 44th president received a nomination on Tuesday in the “Outstanding Narrator” category for lending his voice to the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”

The ex-commander in chief faces some potentially stiff competition — other nominees in the category include former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, naturalist David Attenborough, CNN host W. Kamau Bell and actor Lupita Nyong’o.

It’s not the only time that Obama has been recognized by the Emmys, which airs Sept. 12 on NBC.

In 2020, Higher Ground, the production company headed by him and Michelle Obama, earned seven Emmy nominations for its “American Factory” and “Becoming” documentaries.

While only the producers were nominated, Obama also made headlines in 2014 when he appeared in an episode of Funny or Die’s “Between Two Ferns” that later won an Emmy.