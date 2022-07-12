trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Obama scores Emmy nod for ‘Our Great National Parks’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/12/22 1:27 PM ET
The 44th president received an Emmys nomination on Tuesday in the “Outstanding Narrator” category.
Netflix
The 44th president received an Emmys nomination on Tuesday in the “Outstanding Narrator” category.

Former President Obama is among this year’s Emmy Award nominees.

The 44th president received a nomination on Tuesday in the “Outstanding Narrator” category for lending his voice to the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.”

The ex-commander in chief faces some potentially stiff competition — other nominees in the category include former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, naturalist David Attenborough, CNN host W. Kamau Bell and actor Lupita Nyong’o.

It’s not the only time that Obama has been recognized by the Emmys, which airs Sept. 12 on NBC.

In 2020, Higher Ground, the production company headed by him and Michelle Obama, earned seven Emmy nominations for its “American Factory” and “Becoming” documentaries.

While only the producers were nominated, Obama also made headlines in 2014 when he appeared in an episode of Funny or Die’s “Between Two Ferns” that later won an Emmy.

Tags david attenborough Emmy Award Emmy Awards Emmy nominations Emmys Higher Ground Higher Ground Productions Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lupita Nyong'O Michelle Obama national parks our great national parks

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee turns ...
  2. Did Putin blunder the Kremlin into a ...
  3. Doomsday midterm election scenario ...
  4. Berkeley professor to Hawley: ‘Your ...
  5. Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds ...
  6. Jan. 6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  7. GOP sees chances of midterm rout spike
  8. No. 2 Senate Democrat explains his ...
  9. Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches ...
  10. Cheney says Trump’s team has ...
  11. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  12. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  13. Jan. 6 committee hearing: Scalia ...
  14. Senate Democrats encounter obstacles ...
  15. Jan. 6 hearing details heated meeting ...
  16. Fauci: Take new subvariant seriously, ...
  17. Schumer making last-ditch bid to pass ...
  18. Iran is close to crossing Israel’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video