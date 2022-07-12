trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

50 years after ‘American Pie,’ Don McClean fears ‘some kind of civil war’

by Zach Schonfeld - 07/12/22 3:19 PM ET
Singer Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.
Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press
Singer Don McLean addresses the crowd during a ceremony to award him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

Don McLean says he wrote his iconic “American Pie” tune to test his theory that music and politics were inherently intertwined. Fifty years later, he stands by that theory.

He said American values have eroded in the decades since to the extent that he fears “some kind of civil war,” pointing to everything from the polarized political environment with music like Cardi B’s “WAP.”

“We won’t even say what those letters stand for,” McLean said in a recent interview in advance of the documentary “The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s ‘American Pie,'” celebrating the song’s 50th anniversary.

“But that tells you something about the group of people who are producing the leaders that we have,” he continued. “Now we’ve got an old man in the office, Joe Biden, who’s a stalwart and a throwback. But he is doing the bidding of that group.”

The new Paramount+ special on “American Pie” reveals the secrets behind the song’s iconic lyrics, highlighting cultural moments and values that drove its creation. 

McLean said he has studied politics since college, detailing anecdotes about figures from Richard Nixon to Everett Dirksen to Al Sharpton.

“This is how I think as an artist,” he said. “I’m not a politician. I’m not some political pundit. I see things and I make observations, and that’s how I came up with this idea for this song.”

Those observations, he says, don’t align with a singular political party. He is skeptical of politicians in general and holds a steadfast belief that “character is destiny.”

“Look at Donald Trump,” McLean said. 

“He had the presidency, he had everything. Character is destiny, what is his destiny? He threw it away because of things that he said, and meanness that was unnecessary. But yet he did good things, but nobody gives him credit.”

Above all else, McLean decries today’s polarized politics, saying it has “gotten out of control.” He said media organizations such as Fox News and MSNBC have further fueled those divisions.

“The polarization is so bad that it cannot have compromise,” he said. “You’re going to have some form of civil war. And it hasn’t happened yet, and I pray to God it doesn’t.”

As one recent example, McLean pointed to his recent decision to pull out of a performance at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) meeting that took place days after a mass shooter killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas. 

At the time, McLean said it would be “disrespectful” and “hurtful” for him to go on with the performance. 

“They’re thinking, ‘Oh, if you go to an NRA thing, you’re glad that kids got murdered?’ Well, they’re not,” he said.

McLean said he hopes the documentary will provide a nostalgic reminder of unity amid today’s divided world. 

He recently wrapped up an American tour to mark the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” and is set to appear in stadiums across Europe this fall.

“It’s what we need,” he said. “Right now, we need to realize we’re all Americans.”

The Day the Music Died” premieres on Paramount+ on July 19.

Tags American Pie Joe Biden Paramount+ political polarization

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee turns ...
  2. Did Putin blunder the Kremlin into a ...
  3. Doomsday midterm election scenario ...
  4. Who is Jan. 6 witness Stephen Ayres?
  5. Berkeley professor to Hawley: ‘Your ...
  6. Cheney says Trump’s team has ...
  7. Watch live: Jan. 6 committee holds ...
  8. Who is Oath Keepers spokesperson ...
  9. No. 2 Senate Democrat explains his ...
  10. Jan. 6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  11. GOP sees chances of midterm rout spike
  12. Jan. 6 committee hearing: Scalia ...
  13. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  14. Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches ...
  15. Bannon predicted ‘all hell is going ...
  16. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  17. Senate confirms Steve Dettelbach to ...
  18. Mark Leibovich: GOP leaders ‘live ...
Load more

Video

See all Video