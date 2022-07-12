trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

LeBron James on Brittney Griner: ‘How can she feel like America has her back?’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/12/22 4:14 PM ET
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Oklahoma City.

LeBron James is asking how Brittney Griner can feel like America “has her back” as she sits in a Russian prison.

In an episode trailer for his television show “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” the NBA superstar suggested Griner has a right to be angry that the United States has not secured her release.

“Now, how could she feel like America has her back?” James said in the 30-second snippet released Tuesday that features Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and center for the Phoenix Mercury, has been detained by Russian authorities since February after being accused of having vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. 

Griner is currently on trial in a Russian court for the charges against her. If convicted, she faces a possible 10-year prison sentence. 

James’s remarks come a week after Griner’s head coach, Vanessa Nygaard, asked if James would be in detainment as long as Griner has been. 

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home, right?” Nygaard asked reporters in attendance. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.”

ESPN reported that former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson (D) is planning to travel to Russia in the coming weeks to meet with Moscow officials in talks aimed at bringing Griner back to U.S. soil. 

Both President Biden and Vice President Harris recently talked with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, to offer their support to the family, with Harris saying in a CBS “Face the Nation” interview that bringing Griner home remains on “highest priority list”. 

“[W]e take very seriously and we’ve been very clear, Brittany Griner, and there are sadly other Americans who are being unlawfully detained around the world, and it is on our highest priority list to bring those folks home,” Harris told CBS News’ chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa. 

“I can’t talk to you about the details of what’s happening behind the scenes, but I can tell you that it is one of our highest priorities to bring these Americans home,” Harris added.

Tags Bill Richardson Brittney Griner Brittney Griner Brittney Griner detention LeBron James Lebron James LeBron James Marcus Rashford Phoenix Mercury President Biden Vanessa Nygaard Vice President Harris WNBA

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Doomsday midterm election scenario ...
  2. Berkeley professor to Hawley: ‘Your ...
  3. Did Putin blunder the Kremlin into a ...
  4. DOJ alerted after Trump called unseen ...
  5. Five takeaways from a Jan. 6 hearing ...
  6. Bannon predicted ‘all hell is going ...
  7. Live coverage: Jan. 6 committee turns ...
  8. Twitter sues Elon Musk after attempt ...
  9. No. 2 Senate Democrat explains his ...
  10. O’Rourke hits Abbott over request ...
  11. GOP sees chances of midterm rout spike
  12. Who is Jan. 6 witness Stephen Ayres?
  13. Herbicide chemical linked to cancer ...
  14. Cheney says Trump’s team has ...
  15. Senate Democrats encounter obstacles ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel shifts focus to Trump ...
  17. John Bolton says he’s been involved ...
  18. Russia ‘struggling’ to give ...
Load more

Video

See all Video