Barbie releasing Jane Goodall doll made of recycled plastic

Mattel on Tuesday announced that the Barbie brand will be releasing a Jane Goodall doll made of recycled plastic to recognize the renowned anthropologist.

The new product, part of Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series, is available at retailers immediately and coincides with the 62-year anniversary of Goodall’s famed first visit to Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them — just like I did when I first traveled to Tanzania 62 years ago,” Goodall said in a release. “I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference.”

Goodall is the latest installment in the series, which Barbie markets as paying tribute to courageous women who took risks and paved the way for future generations.

The existing dolls in the series include Ida B. Wells, Maya Angelou, Billie Jean King and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Barbie on Tuesday also introduced its “2022 Career of the Year Eco-Leadership” doll set. The set includes a chief sustainability officer, conservation scientist, renewable energy engineer and an environmental advocate.

The doll-maker said the new products are the first in both series that are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. The products are also the first in their series to be certified as carbon neutral, a designation administered by Climate Impact Partners.

The announcements are the latest installment of Barbie’s sustainability campaign, dubbed “The Future of Pink is Green.”

Mattel, which owns the Barbie brand, is seeking to shift all of its products and packaging to recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials by 2023.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls.

“Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference,” she said. “We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet and act out sustainable stories through doll play.”