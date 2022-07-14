Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to feature ‘heroes’ Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall on new show

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton say some of their “personal heroes” — including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, conservationist Jane Goodall and comedian Amy Schumer — will be featured as part of their new Apple TV+ show when it premieres in September.

The streaming network announced some of the lineup for “Gutsy” on Thursday, an eight-part docuseries based on the Clintons’ 2019 book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”

The show will follow the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her 42-year-old author daughter “as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us that it truly means to be gutsy,” Apple TV+ said.

The streamer promised to show the mother-daughter pair “as you’ve never seen them before,” revealing the “multi-general way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

Also among the guests poised to be featured on the series when it premieres on Sep. 9: feminist activist Gloria Steinem, comedian Wanda Sykes, and actors Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson.