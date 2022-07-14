Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to feature ‘heroes’ Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall on new show
Hillary and Chelsea Clinton say some of their “personal heroes” — including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, conservationist Jane Goodall and comedian Amy Schumer — will be featured as part of their new Apple TV+ show when it premieres in September.
The streaming network announced some of the lineup for “Gutsy” on Thursday, an eight-part docuseries based on the Clintons’ 2019 book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.”
The show will follow the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and her 42-year-old author daughter “as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us that it truly means to be gutsy,” Apple TV+ said.
The streamer promised to show the mother-daughter pair “as you’ve never seen them before,” revealing the “multi-general way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”
Also among the guests poised to be featured on the series when it premieres on Sep. 9: feminist activist Gloria Steinem, comedian Wanda Sykes, and actors Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.