Snooki hits Oz over Pennsylvania residency in new video for Fetterman: ‘Jersey will not forget you’

Former “Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” LaValle is starring in a new campaign video for Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman that highlights questions about Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s ties to the Garden State.

“Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole — Snooki,” LaValle says into the camera in the video, released Thursday.

“I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life,” the 34-year-old former MTV star adds.

“I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like the best place ever, and we’re all hot messes,” LaValle tells the former “Dr. Oz” host.

“But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you,” LaValle says in a mocking tone.

“And don’t worry, you’ll be back in New Jersey soon. This is only temporary,” she adds, before giving a kiss to the camera.

The video is the latest in an effort by the Democratic lieutenant governor’s campaign to call attention to criticism of his political opponent’s residency in Pennsylvania.

In an ad last week, Fetterman accused the celebrity surgeon of moving to Pennsylvania to “run for office.”

The video for Fetterman isn’t the only time that LaValle has made political world headlines.

LaValle said she voted for then-GOP presidential candidate Sen. John McCain (Ariz.) in the 2008 White House race, before engaging with him on Twitter to criticize an indoor tanning tax.

The LaValle video came just minutes after Oz released an ad that noted Fetterman’s return to the campaign trail following a May stroke.

“I’ve been praying for him and I’m glad he’s OK. Now that he’s back, John Fetterman can’t keep hiding from voters forever,” Oz said.

“I’m glad Fetterman’s healthy, so he can worry less about his heart and his hoodie, and more about the crazy leftist ideas in his head,” Oz said.

Updated at 6:06 p.m.