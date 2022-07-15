trending:

Ivanka Trump pays tribute to her late mother Ivana: ‘She lived life to the fullest’

by Judy Kurtz - 07/15/22 10:53 AM ET
In this 2002 file photo, Ivana Trump and her daughter Ivanka arrive for the premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Bombay Dreams” in London.
Max Nash/The Associated Press
In this 2002 file photo, Ivana Trump and her daughter Ivanka arrive for the premiere of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical "Bombay Dreams" in London.

Ivanka Trump is offering a tribute to her mom, saying she’ll miss Ivana Trump “forever.”

Former President Trump announced Thursday that his first wife had died at 73 in New York.

The Trumps had three children together — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

In a Thursday post shared on social media, 40-year-old Ivanka described herself as “heartbroken” over her mother’s death.

“Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny,” Trump wrote.

“She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance,” she said of the former model and competitive skier, who was born in what is now the Czech Republic.

Ivana tied the knot with Donald Trump, then a New York real estate developer, in 1977. The pair went through a highly public and contentious divorce in the 1990s.

“I will miss her forever,” Ivanka said, alongside a photo of herself as a child embracing her mother, “and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.”

Eric Trump also remembered his mom as a “force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

“She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” he said.

In the former president’s statement about his ex-wife’s death, Trump said the couple’s children were her “pride and joy.”

