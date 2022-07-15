Pink releases political single ‘Irrelevant’ with proceeds going to voting initiative

Pop rock singer Pink released a surprise new single Thursday with a defiant political message.

In the song, titled “Irrelevant,” Pink takes swipes at recent political events and champions being yourself amid opposition. The artist sings near the beginning of the song, “Does Jesus love the ignorant? / I like to think he’d gladly take us all.”

Pink also includes some references to past hits in her politically charged lyrics, including to The Who’s song “The Kids Are Alright.” She sings, “The kids are not alright/ None of us are right / I’m tired but I won’t sleep tonight/ ‘Cause I still feel alive / The kids are not alright.”

The singer also features a nod to Cyndi Lauper’s iconic anthem “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” in the lyric, “Girls just wanna have rights/ So why do we have to fight?”

All the proceeds from the new single will go to Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan voting organization When We All Vote, the mission of which is “to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap,” according to its website.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Pink said of the track, “As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am. I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

Pink has been an outspoken advocate of women’s and LGBTQ rights. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she blasted the decision in a fiery tweet, writing that those who agreed with the court’s actions should “NEVER F—— LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN.”