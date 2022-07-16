trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Japanese Breakfast cancels concert at venue hosting event backed by Michael Flynn

by Jared Gans - 07/16/22 11:41 AM ET
Associated Press/Amy Harris

The indie band Japanese Breakfast has canceled a concert scheduled for September in Rochester, N.Y., after the group learned that the venue also plans to host an event backed by Michael Flynn next month. 

The group said in a tweet on Thursday that multiple people reached out to them to inform them that they were boycotting the Main Street Armory in Rochester because it was hosting an event of the ReAwaken America Tour, which includes a range of right-wing speakers like former Trump campaign consultant Roger Stone, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and conservative activist Charlie Kirk. 

The band said they were originally told that the ReAwaken America event was canceled, but later learned it was “secretly” still scheduled. They said they want to stand by their principles. 

“It’s a picket line we support and are not interested in crossing,” they said. “We are unfortunately unable to move the event to a different venue this time but we love Rochester and I am sure we will return someday soon.” 

The venue, Main Street Armory, did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment. 

The ReAwaken America tour was organized by Clay Clark, a businessman from Tulsa, Okla., who originally organized the event in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions put in place during the pandemic. It was cosigned by Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser.

Flynn resigned from his role in the Trump administration after a few weeks following news that Flynn allegedly misled administration officials on his communication with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office.

Flynn most recently has become embroiled in controversy over his role in supporting the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Flynn reportedly met with Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, to discuss the possibility of the military seizing voting machines as part of the efforts to keep Trump in office.

Tags Charlie Kirk Clay Clark Japanese Breakfast Michael Flynn Michael Flynn ReAwaken America Roger Stone Sidney Powell Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Student loan borrowers urged to apply ...
  2. Manchin’s decision provokes fury ...
  3. Trump faces rising chances of a 2024 ...
  4. Former chief of staff says it sets ...
  5. US dollar’s power is a boon to ...
  6. Five times Joe Manchin has bucked the ...
  7. Trump questions linger as DOJ expands ...
  8. GOP senator blocks bill to protect ...
  9. Post-Roe tectonic shifts: Abortion ...
  10. White House faces disaster with young ...
  11. Ocasio-Cortez, progressives call on ...
  12. Ivana Trump’s death ruled an ...
  13. Trump campaign operative Roman ...
  14. Judge rejects Eastman’s request to ...
  15. Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret ...
  16. DeSantis snags $10M donation from ...
  17. House passes bills to protect ...
  18. Rubio proposes child support ...
Load more

Video

See all Video