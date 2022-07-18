Jermaine Dupri to dole out vegan goodies for PETA

Jermaine Dupri is trading beats for beets, as he doles out vegan goodies as part of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ (PETA) annual congressional veggie dog lunch.

The music producer and “Welcome to Atlanta” rapper — known for his collabs with Mariah Carey, Usher and more — will be on-hand Wednesday outside of Longworth House Office Building to lead a giveaway of grub catered by Slutty Vegan, ITK can exclusively reveal.

The non-meat nosh offered for free starting at noon will also include Dupri’s own line of dairy-free ice cream, called JD’s Vegan.

The PETA gathering, in its 26th year and sporting the theme “Feel the Beets, Lose the Meats” this time around, is typically headlined by a celebrity and has been held in past years as a counter event to the meat industry’s annual congressional hot dog lunch.

Dupri, 49, said in a statement that the “positive message” he wants to get out is that “vegan food will have you feeling your best and helping animals.”

“I’ve been working with PETA for years to promote healthy eating, and it’s only gotten easier since I made the vegan switch over a decade ago,” he said.

The Capitol Hill tradition is open to lawmakers, congressional staffers and the public.

PETA president Ingrid Newkirk called the veggie-filled shindig a “fun celebration of animals’ lives,” saying it’s a “chance to share good eats with our lawmakers and their staff every summer.”

In addition to the vegan fare for humans, the animal rights organization said it’s planning to hand out plush beet toys and treats for staffers’ dogs.