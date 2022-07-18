Get-out-the-vote contest offers chance to win trip to Billie Eilish concert

Billie Eilish is teaming up with a voter engagement organization to push her fans to the polls for this year’s midterm elections.

HeadCount, a non-partisan voter engagement group, announced Monday that a new contest will offer those who check their voter registration status on its website a chance to win a trip to one of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” world tour concert stops in Australia and New Zealand.

“I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections,” Eilish, 20, said in a statement about the effort.

“With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in,” added Eilish, who was a vocal supporter of Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election and performed at that year’s virtual Democratic National Convention.

“Not showing up is not an option,” Eilish said.

Eilish shared the midterm voting drive with her nearly 7 million Twitter followers in a Monday post.

HeadCount co-founder Andy Bernstein said in a statement that the contest is geared at motivating “thousands of young people to check their voter registration status or register to vote.”

In the midterms, Republicans are aiming to take back the House and Senate that Democrats currently control by a slim margin.