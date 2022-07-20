trending:

Chris Hayes to appear on ‘The Late Show’ post-Jan. 6 hearing

by Judy Kurtz - 07/20/22 5:33 PM ET

WE HEAR: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes will be the guest on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” when it airs live on Thursday following the next Jan. 6 committee hearing, ITK can exclusively report.

The “All In” host will likely have a lot to discuss with the late-night TV figure — the hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot is expected to focus on the 187 minutes that elapsed between then-President Trump leaving his “Stop the Steal” rally that day, and when he issued a statement asking supporters who attacked the Capitol to go home.

The hearing will air in prime time — kicking off at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“This could be a pretty big night,” “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said on his show earlier this week, “which is why on Thursday ‘The Late Show’ will be live and sleep-deprived!”

It’s hardly the first time that Colbert — a frequent critic of Trump — has opted to go live for his CBS show, rather than air a pre-taped broadcast. The last live “Late Show” episode aired in June, following the Jan. 6 committee’s first prime-time hearing. Colbert’s show has broadcast live 45 times, typically tied to major news events, such as election nights.

