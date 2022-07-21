trending:

‘Politics stops for this’: Allies, critics wish Biden a speedy COVID recovery

by Judy Kurtz - 07/21/22 12:57 PM ET
joe biden
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Washington.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — including some of President Biden’s most vocal political opponents — are sending him well wishes after the White House announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was said to be experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Shortly after news of Biden’s diagnosis broke, some of his fiercest critics in Congress took to social media to send messages of support to the commander in chief.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) both said they were wishing the 46th president a speedy recovery.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who last month recounted Biden’s “greatest list of failures” during a podcast, offered good health wishes, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the president was in his prayers.

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) — who earlier this week was subpoenaed in his home state to appear before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia — said he wished “the best for the president,” while mocking public health measures.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said “politics stops” when it comes to medical challenges.

Other Republican lawmakers also joined in with their own words of encouragement.

Democrats rallied behind Biden following the diagnosis, with many using it as an opportunity to urge their constituents to get vaccinated.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said Biden’s positive COVID-19 result served as a reminder that “this pandemic is not over.”

Trump saw a similar bipartisan outpouring of support when he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 in October of 2020, just weeks before the presidential election.
 
Prominent Democrats, including Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.) and James Clyburn (S.C.), were among a chorus of lawmakers at the time who said they were wishing Trump a quick return to health.

Biden said then that he was sending his thoughts “for a swift recovery” to Trump and that he would “continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
 
As of early Thursday afternoon, hours after the White House announced Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis, Trump hadn’t released any statement regarding the president’s health.
