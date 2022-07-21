‘Politics stops for this’: Allies, critics wish Biden a speedy COVID recovery

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — including some of President Biden’s most vocal political opponents — are sending him well wishes after the White House announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 79-year-old president, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was said to be experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Shortly after news of Biden’s diagnosis broke, some of his fiercest critics in Congress took to social media to send messages of support to the commander in chief.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) both said they were wishing the 46th president a speedy recovery.

I was sorry to hear that President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) July 21, 2022

.@KelleyAshbyPaul and I send our thoughts and prayers to President Biden. We wish him a speedy recovery. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who last month recounted Biden’s “greatest list of failures” during a podcast, offered good health wishes, while Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said the president was in his prayers.

My prayers are with President Biden, and I join all Americans in wishing him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) July 21, 2022

Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) — who earlier this week was subpoenaed in his home state to appear before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia — said he wished “the best for the president,” while mocking public health measures.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said “politics stops” when it comes to medical challenges.

Politics stops for this.



I sincerely wish President Biden a speedy recovery. I know he’s in good hands, and hope his symptoms remain mild. https://t.co/SuVm9JCaIS — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) July 21, 2022 Other Republican lawmakers also joined in with their own words of encouragement.

Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 21, 2022

My sympathies and best wishes to President Biden as he recovers from COVID-19. Sharon and I are praying for his swift recovery. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 21, 2022

Wishing President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from COVID-19, and praying for his continued health and safety. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 21, 2022

I wish President Biden a quick recovery from covid & im praying for his good health & his service as president according to 1st Timothy 2:1-2 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 21, 2022

Democrats rallied behind Biden following the diagnosis, with many using it as an opportunity to urge their constituents to get vaccinated.

Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19.



Glad to hear his case is mild – an important reminder about why being vaccinated and boosted can help keep everyone safe.



Feel better soon, @POTUS! — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 21, 2022

Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery. With the vaccines and boosters, America can get through it. How well I know. Take care Mr. President. — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) July 21, 2022

Wishing a full and speedy recovery to @POTUS. His mild symptoms are both a relief and testament to the importance of vaccines and boosters.



Get well soon, Mr. President. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) July 21, 2022

Wishing @POTUS a speedy recovery. Glad he’s experiencing only mild symptoms, and that he’s fully vaccinated and boosted.



For those in @CountyofLA seeking information on vaccines and other COVID resources, please visit https://t.co/B2Ojl7Jxfm. — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) July 21, 2022

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) said Biden’s positive COVID-19 result served as a reminder that “this pandemic is not over.”