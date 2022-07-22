Clark Kent lookalike wins Twitter during Jan 6 hearing

The Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night investigating former President Trump’s actions during the riot at the Capitol featured an unlikely superhero lookalike sitting just behind live witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.

A man who resembled Superman’s ordinary alter ego Clark Kent stole the show on Twitter during the hearing. By late Thursday evening, “Clark Kent” was a trending topic on the platform, and the internet was abuzz with speculation about the mystery lookalike’s identity.

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen joined in on the chatter over the man, playfully asking if he was single.

Seriously — does anyone know who this Clark Kent ringer is? Asking for a friend… https://t.co/fpZOO5LzKg — MarketWatch (@MarketWatch) July 22, 2022

I keep waiting for the guy behind Pottinger to whip off his glasses and tear his shirt open to reveal the S underneath.



It even looks like he's about to do it!#ClarkKent #Jan6thHearings #Jan6thCommitteeHearings pic.twitter.com/DTGtM017iv — We Have Problems (@falseAberration) July 22, 2022

Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. pic.twitter.com/BtimNE7pCj — Mara (@mara94345) July 22, 2022

The man’s identity remains unconfirmed. But, if the internet’s speculation is correct, his mystery status leaves him to save the world in secret another day.