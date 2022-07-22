Clark Kent lookalike wins Twitter during Jan 6 hearing
The Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night investigating former President Trump’s actions during the riot at the Capitol featured an unlikely superhero lookalike sitting just behind live witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.
A man who resembled Superman’s ordinary alter ego Clark Kent stole the show on Twitter during the hearing. By late Thursday evening, “Clark Kent” was a trending topic on the platform, and the internet was abuzz with speculation about the mystery lookalike’s identity.
“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen joined in on the chatter over the man, playfully asking if he was single.
The man’s identity remains unconfirmed. But, if the internet’s speculation is correct, his mystery status leaves him to save the world in secret another day.
