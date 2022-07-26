Senator jokes about using Defense Production Act to save Choco Taco

The demise of the Choco Taco is a no-go, if at least one lawmaker has his way.

Klondike, which produces the nearly 40-year-old taco-shaped vanilla ice cream treat, confirmed earlier this week that it would be discontinuing the beloved bit of frozen childhood nostalgia.

The company chalked up the end of the Choco Taco to an “unprecedented spike in demand” across its portfolio of products, leading it to chuck the chocolatey dessert in order to “ensure availability” of its other offerings.

After news broke of the taco’s axing on Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) quipped to his more than 1 million Twitter followers that he’d take drastic measures in order to keep the Choco Taco from being dunzo forever.

🚨NEWS: Tomorrow I am introducing legislation to invoke the Defense Production Act to mandate the continued manufacture of Choco Tacos. Please call your Senator and demand they co-sponsor. https://t.co/7XLgs6IfOn — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 26, 2022

But before Choco Taco fans go loco and laud Murphy for saving their peanut-topped snack, ITK can reveal there are no actual plans to take the taco production resuscitation effort to Congress. An aide tells ITK that the senator was “just being humorous,” and he tweeted again on Tuesday, linking to an article called “The case against invoking the Defense Production Act to save the Choco Taco.”

—Updated at 3:04 p.m.