VMAs add ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ category

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) are entering the metaverse.

The music channel’s long-running awards show announced Tuesday that it’s introducing a new category this year: “Best Metaverse Performance.”

Nominees include Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin Bieber, Charli XCX and Twenty One Pilots, who all performed at various virtual events.

The move to introduce a metaverse category came after MTV noticed artists were increasingly starting to interact in virtual spaces.

“We saw the opportunity to highlight and honor some of the best, most impactful executions of this — and celebrate artists who have found creative ways to use these spaces — which led to the addition of ‘Best Metaverse Performance’ category this year,” a MTV spokesperson told ITK.

The metaverse-themed nominees aren’t the only new additions to this year’s VMAs — a “Best Longform Video” category has also been created. The network opened up nominations in 22 gender-neutral categories to voting from fans on Tuesday.

The MTV VMAs are poised to air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Aug. 28.