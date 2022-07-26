trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Obama releases his summer reading, music lists

by Olafimihan Oshin - 07/26/22 4:26 PM ET

Former President Obama has released his yearly summer reading list and music playlist. 

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Obama shared some of his favorite books of the year as well as his top tunes for the summer.

His summer music playlist consists of 44 songs, some from current popular artists, including Drake and Rihanna’s “Too Good,” Tems’s “Vibe Out,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Koffee’s “Pull Up,” Burna Boy’s “Last Last,” Kacey Musgraves’s “Keep Looking Up,” and Vince Staples and Mustard’s “Magic.” 

Older picks include D’Angelo’s “Spanish Joint,” Otis Redding’s “I’ve Been Loving You,” Wyclef Jean and Lauryn Hill’s “Guantanamera,” Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy,” Rakim’s “When I B On Tha Mic,” and Aretha Franklin’s “Save Me.” 

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” Obama wrote.

Obama’s book list includes Lan Samantha Chang’s “The Family Chao,” Ezra Klein’s “Why We’re Polarized,” Yascha Mounk’s “The Great Experiment: Why Diverse Democracies Fall Apart and How They Can Endure,” Antoine Wilson’s “Mouth to Mouth,” Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake,” and Sports Illustrated writer Chris Herring’s bestselling book “Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.” 

Tags Barack Obama D'Angelo Drake Kacey Musgraves Lauryn Hill music playlists Obama President Obama Rihanna Rihanna Summer reading Vince Staples

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Lawmakers ask watchdog to step aside ...
  2. Trump tiptoes closer to new White ...
  3. Trump in DC speech calls for death ...
  4. Buttigieg edges out Biden among ...
  5. Watch live: Trump speaks in ...
  6. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  7. Campaign Report — Trump returns to ...
  8. Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone ...
  9. GOP lawmaker attends gay son’s ...
  10. White House says Biden will make ...
  11. Raskin says he doesn’t buy the ...
  12. ‘Leave It to Beaver’ star Tony ...
  13. Permanent daylight saving time hits ...
  14. Cheney blasts Sen. Tom Cotton for ...
  15. Navarro urges Trump to skip planned ...
  16. Trump set for controversial return to ...
  17. Alyssa Farah Griffin to replace ...
  18. Mitch McConnell’s historic ...
Load more

Video

See all Video