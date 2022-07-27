Seth Meyers hits pause on ‘Late Night’ after positive COVID case

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers is hitting pause on his NBC show after saying he tested positive once again for COVID-19.

The comedian and late-night TV host told his nearly 5 million Twitter followers on Wednesday that the rest of his shows for the week would be axed following his diagnosis.

After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for COVID this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) July 27, 2022

It’s the second time this year that the fully vaccinated “Late Night” host was sidelined by COVID-19. Meyers canceled shows in January, writing on Twitter, “The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!).”

Meyers, 48, is the latest late-night personality forced to halt production after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In May, Stephen Colbert nixed the taping of “The Late Show” for the second time in a matter of weeks after “experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” according to a statement released by the CBS show.

On ABC, comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” when the host said he had COVID-19.

“I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on,” Kimmel wrote at the time.