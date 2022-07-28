trending:

Naomi Biden announces that her wedding will be on White House South Lawn

by Judy Kurtz - 07/28/22 11:55 AM ET
@naomibiden/Instagram

President Biden’s granddaughter says her wedding this fall at the White House will take place on the South Lawn.

“We have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” Naomi Biden wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“And much to the relief of Secret Service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn!” Biden, 28, said.

Jill Biden’s communications director announced earlier this year that the first lady and president would host their granddaughter’s Nov. 19 wedding reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Naomi Biden is poised to take the plunge with fiancé Peter Neal.

A White House wedding reception for a first family member hasn’t been held since 2008, when then-President George W. Bush’s daughter Jenna Bush held a bash there after tying the knot with Henry Hager in a Texas ceremony.

