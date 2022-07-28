Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for release next year

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is reportedly penning a book about masculinity.

“Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs” is poised to hit shelves in May, according to an Amazon sales page.

News of the book was first reported Thursday by the Kansas City Star.

Available for pre-order ahead of its May 16 release by Regnery Publishing, “Manhood” calls on “American men to stand up and embrace their God-given responsibility as husbands, fathers, and citizens.”

“A free society that despises manhood will not remain free,” the description for the $30 book reads.

“No republic has ever survived without men of character to defend what is just and true,” the Amazon page states. “Starting with the wisdom of the ancients, from the Greek and Roman philosophers to Jesus of Nazareth, and drawing on the lessons of American history, Hawley identifies the defining strengths of men, including responsibility, bravery, fidelity, and leadership.”

A Regnery spokeswoman and Hawley’s office didn’t immediately return ITK’s requests for comment.

The 42-year-old lawmaker made headlines last year during a speech at the National Conservatism Conference when he told the crowd that liberal attacks on masculinity created “idle men” who watch pornography and play video games.

“The left want to define traditional masculinity as toxic. They want to define the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage and independence and assertiveness — as a danger to society,” Hawley said at the time.

News of the book comes after Hawley, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, was widely mocked last week when the House committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 Capitol riot released security video of him running away from the mob that was storming the building. Before fleeing the Capitol, Hawley was seen raising his fist in solidarity with pro-Trump protesters gathered outside the Capitol.

Hawley later accused the House select committee of “trolling” him, saying, “I do not regret anything I did on that day.”

Last year, Regnery, a conservative publishing house, picked up another Hawley book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” after it was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack.