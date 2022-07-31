Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith slap after apology

Hours after Will Smith posted an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, Rock reportedly joked about the incident during his comedy show — without directly addressing Smith’s apology.

During a show in Atlanta on Friday as part of his “Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour,” the 57-year-old comedian briefly joked about the incident, according to multiple reports.

“Everybody is trying to be a f—ing victim,” Rock said, CNN reported. “If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims. Even me getting smacked by Suge Smith … I went to work the next day, I got kids.”

Rock’s mention of the 53-year-old actor as “Suge Smith” apparently referenced Suge Knight, the jailed CEO of Death Row Records.

“Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” Rock added, according to People.

Earlier on Friday, Smith offered his first on-camera apology for slapping Rock after the comedian joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who revealed in 2018 that she had been diagnosed with alopecia areata.

After Rock referenced her hairstyle during the awards show, Smith approached him on the stage and slapped him, before returning to his seat and hurling expletives at him.

“I was out of line and I was wrong,” Smith said in the Instagram video. “I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“Chris, I apologize to you,” the actor later added. “My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”