Angus King highlights ‘Jeopardy question’: ‘Immortality!!’

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) took to Instagram this week to highlight a Jeopardy question that hit close to home.

“In 1994 Angus King ran as an independent & won the governorship of this state, defeating Susan Collins,” read the question on Thursday’s episode.

“Immortality!!” King wrote in a post the next day. “A question last night on Jeopardy! The good news is that the contestants all knew the answer and buzzed simultaneously. Being a Senator is one thing, but this is a whole different level!”

The answer to the question was Maine.

King narrowly won the 1994 governor’s race as an independent, with roughly 35 percent of the vote in a four-way race. King later won reelection in 1998.

Joseph Brennan, the Democratic nominee, received 34 percent of the vote in the election. Brennan was a former governor and House member.

Collins, who now serves as King’s Maine counterpart in the Senate, was the Republican nominee and received 23 percent of the vote.

Collins had served as Maine’s commissioner of professional and financial regulation, before then-President George H.W. Bush appointed Collins as the Small Business Administration’s New England regional director in 1992.

Since joining the Senate, King has not officially joined any party, although he caucuses with Democrats.