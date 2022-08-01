trending:

Cheney touts endorsement by Kevin Costner: ‘Real men put country over party’

by Judy Kurtz - 08/01/22 5:57 PM ET

Rep. Liz Cheney is putting some major Hollywood muscle behind her reelection bid, touting the endorsement of actor Kevin Costner.

The Wyoming Republican tweeted a photo on Monday of the “Yellowstone” star sporting a pro-Cheney shirt.

ITK confirmed that Costner is the smiling figure featured in Cheney’s tweet, which included a message: “Real men put country over party.” Cheney’s office didn’t respond to questions from ITK about details of Costner’s backing.

The high-profile support comes after a poll last month found that Cheney — a fierce critic of former President Trump and vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol — was trailing her main GOP primary challenger, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, by more than 20 points.

In a 2020 interview with The Daily Beast, Costner described himself as an independent.

“I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world,” Costner, 67, said at the time. 

“The Democratic Party doesn’t represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now — at all,” Costner said. “So, I find it too limiting.”

