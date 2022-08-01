Cheney touts endorsement by Kevin Costner: ‘Real men put country over party’
Rep. Liz Cheney is putting some major Hollywood muscle behind her reelection bid, touting the endorsement of actor Kevin Costner.
The Wyoming Republican tweeted a photo on Monday of the “Yellowstone” star sporting a pro-Cheney shirt.
ITK confirmed that Costner is the smiling figure featured in Cheney’s tweet, which included a message: “Real men put country over party.” Cheney’s office didn’t respond to questions from ITK about details of Costner’s backing.
The high-profile support comes after a poll last month found that Cheney — a fierce critic of former President Trump and vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol — was trailing her main GOP primary challenger, Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, by more than 20 points.
In a 2020 interview with The Daily Beast, Costner described himself as an independent.
“I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world,” Costner, 67, said at the time.
“The Democratic Party doesn’t represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now — at all,” Costner said. “So, I find it too limiting.”
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.