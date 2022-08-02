Dee Snider rips Kari Lake as ‘fascist moron’ over Twister Sister hit

Dee Snider is ripping Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as a “fascist moron” for quoting a Twisted Sister song and reportedly playing it at her rallies.

A Twitter account describing itself as Lake’s official campaign tweeted out the lyrics to the band’s 1984 hit “We’re Not Gonna Take It” this week.

But the 67-year-old Snider quickly condemned Lake’s campaign for borrowing his tune.

“Hey idiots! Read the 1st line: ‘We’ve got the right to choose!’ This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!” Snider wrote to his more than 300,000 Twitter followers.

“As the songwriter and singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING [Lake] STANDS FOR!” Snider wrote.

“Write your own damn song!” he said.

Asked if he planned to file a copyright lawsuit after Lake reportedly played “We’re Not Gonna Take It” at campaign events, Snider replied in a tweet that he wouldn’t try to stop someone who he disagrees with from playing the song unless “they are using it without permission for commercial use — that’s different.”

“I WILL denounce them,” he wrote.

Calling Lake an “ignoramus” and saying he abhors what she stands for, Snider wrote, “I can NOT legally or morally stop her from using or singing my song. I write it for everyone…cherry picking who uses it is censorship.”

Lake’s campaign responded to Snider in a tweet, saying, “The subtext in your song is very clear to us.”

“We’ve got the right to choose to vote for [Lake],” her campaign said. “It’s a timeless song.”

It’s not the first time that “We’re Not Gonna Take It” has caught the ear of a political candidate.

In 2015, Snider, a former “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant, said he gave permission to then GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump to use the band’s famed song on the campaign trail.

“I said, ‘Look, we don’t see eye-to-eye on everything — there are definitely issues that we’re far apart on,’” Snider said at the time.

“But thinking back to when I wrote the song and what the song is about, it’s about rebellion, speaking your mind and fighting the system.”

“If anyone is doing that, he sure is,” Snider said.

Snider later expressed fierce opposition to Trump, saying in 2020 that the country should “get this president out of office at all costs.”