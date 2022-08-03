Joy Behar says she ‘almost died’ after suffering ectopic pregnancy in 1979

“The View” co-host Joy Behar on Wednesday revealed that she previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy that left her at risk of death.

Behar shared the story during a discussion with her co-hosts about Kansas voters turning out to protect abortion rights in the state during Tuesday night’s primary.

“In 1979, I had an ectopic pregnancy … and I almost died,” she told her ABC talk show co-hosts.

In an ectopic pregnancy — one in which a fertilized egg implants itself outside the uterus — the fetus is almost never viable, and it can be a life-threatening condition for the carrier, notes the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“The doctor the next day said we almost lost you,” Behar said.

The Supreme Court in a decision this summer overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling has led a number of states to ban the procedure.

Voters in Kansas effectively voted to protect abortion rights in the Tuesday vote, potentially sending a signal to both parties. As of Wednesday, 58.8 percent had effectively backed protecting abortion rights, compared to 41.2 percent who wanted to change the state Constitution in a way that would have allowed state lawmakers to restrict abortion rights.

The vote was being closely watched by both parties, as abortion rights are expected to be a big issue in the midterm elections this fall.

Behar in her remarks Wednesday noted that some conservative candidates, including GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia, support total abortion bans with no exceptions for medical emergencies, rape or incest.

President Biden on Wednesday praised Kansas voters, saying their choice could have a positive impact on upholding reproductive rights in the remaining primary and upcoming midterm elections.

“The voters of Kansas sent a powerful signal that this fall the American people will vote to preserve and protect the rights, and refuse to let them be ripped away by politicians,” he said.