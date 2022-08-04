trending:

Michelle Obama wishes Barack a happy birthday: ‘You always make me proud’

by Judy Kurtz - 08/04/22 9:40 AM ET
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Michelle Obama is sharing a birthday message with her husband, saying life with former President Obama “just keeps getting better.”

The ex-commander in chief marked his 61st birthday on Thursday. The former first lady took to Twitter to wish her “honey” a happy birthday.

“You always make me proud,” Obama wrote in the tribute to her spouse.

Obama, 58, also continued her social media tradition of sorts of including a throwback photo to recognize milestone events. The snapshot she posted for her nearly 22 million Twitter followers showed a younger Obama staring off into the distance.

The Obamas will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in October.

