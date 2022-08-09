trending:

Lady Gaga prays country will ‘speak up’ on abortion rights

by Judy Kurtz - 08/09/22 9:07 AM ET
Getty Images

Lady Gaga says she’s praying abortion rights supporters will “speak up” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Kicking off the American leg of her “Chromatica Ball” concert tour in Washington on Monday, the 36-year-old singer dedicated her song, “Edge of Glory,” to “every woman in America who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant.”

The outspoken Grammy Award winner and “Star is Born” actor, born Stefani Germanotta, continued to the crowd, “I pray that this country will speak up.”

“That we will stick together, and that we will not stop until it’s right,” she exclaimed to cheers.

“They better not mess with gay marriage in this country,” Gaga, who campaigned for President Biden during the 2020 White House race and performed at his inauguration last year, said at another point during the concert, according to USA Today.

The entertainer’s comments came following the Supreme Court’s June ruling that struck down the landmark 1973 decision that had granted a constitutional right to an abortion.

During the show at Nationals Park in D.C., Gaga — a critic of former President Trump — reportedly described the last few years as being very painful.

“We wish we could go back and change what happened, but I want to remember your bravery,” she said.

“I think the world is pretty special,” she said, “even though it’s f—ed up, too.”

Tags Biden Donald Trump Joe Biden Lady Gaga Lady Gaga Roe v. Wade Supreme Court

