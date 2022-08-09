Lin-Manuel Miranda launches ‘Hamilton’ contest to support abortion rights

Lin-Manuel Miranda is launching a “Hamilton” contest to raise money for reproductive health care access following what he calls the “devastating attack” on abortion rights by the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Join me and all the companies of ‘Hamilton’ as we fight for access to care,” the creator and former star of the Broadway smash says in a Tuesday video to kick off the “Ham 4 Choice” contest.

The Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 decision, granting a constitutional right to an abortion, in a June ruling.

The contest will raise money to provide “support, access, and travel expenses to those seeking [reproductive] services,” according to organizers, and will “fund grassroots organizations responding to this crisis.”

Entrants who donate $10 or more have the chance to win a trip around the world to see “Hamilton” at stops in Germany, London and New York and to meet Miranda and the show’s cast members.

“We can stand up for every person’s right to make decisions about their own body and their own lives,” a promotional page for the contest states.

“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” some of “Hamilton’s” cast says in a video announcing the contest.