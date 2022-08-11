Matt Damon, José Andrés, Lin-Manuel Miranda to speak at return of Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Global Initiative is giving a star-studded boost to its first meeting since 2016, with actor Matt Damon, “Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda and famed chef José Andrés all announced as participants this year.

The lineup of famous faces will join former President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and author and health advocate Chelsea Clinton at the two-day event beginning Sept. 19 in New York, the Clinton Foundation announced on Thursday.

Other prominent figures who are poised to appear include: New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Laurene Powell Jobs, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan.

The Clinton Global Initiative ended six years ago, reportedly amid concerns over a possible conflict of interest during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 White House bid. The Clinton Foundation announced in March that it was reconvening the high-profile gathering in order to address “steep” challenges.

The theme for this year’s meeting is “The Business of How,” focusing on “[driving] action on climate, health equity, economic growth, the refugee crisis and more.”