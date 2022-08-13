Browns quarterback Watson says he’s ‘truly sorry’ to the women he ‘impacted’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson issued an apology to the women he has “impacted” in an interview posted to social media by the NFL team on Friday.

Watson is set to face a six-game suspension after 24 women sued him for sexual misconduct, accusing him of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them without their consent during massage appointments.

He and his legal team have reached settlements with 23 of the women, but Watson had previously refused to apologize for any wrongdoing.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in a video interview posted on the Browns’ Twitter page. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

The NFL’s disciplinary officer, former judge Sue Robinson, said Watson’s lack of remorse played a role in reaching her decision on Watson’s suspension.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced shortly after the suspension was handed down that the league would appeal, arguing that a suspension of at least one year is necessary. He said at a press conference that Watson’s behavior was “egregious” and “predatory.”

Watson missed most of the 2021 NFL season as a result of the allegations against him, and he was traded from his former team, the Houston Texans, to Cleveland in March. The incidents are alleged to have occurred while Watson was with the Texans.

Two separate grand juries declined to indict Watson on sexual misconduct charges.

The Texans announced last month that the team reached confidential settlements with 30 women who alleged the team enabled Watson’s behavior in the massage appointments.