‘The Daily Show’ launches Jan. 6 tour: ‘In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection’

“The Daily Show” is launching a free, self-guided walking tour that traces “the exact route taken by the insurrectionists” during last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

“In the Footsteps of the Freedomsurrection” will include 15 stops that “spotlight important sites from the events of Jan. 6,” Comedy Central announced Wednesday.

Using technology from the mobile app VoiceMap, the tour will feature audio and turn-by-turn directions as listeners “revisit the events that occurred before, during and after that fateful day,” a news release said.

A website for the tongue-in-cheek tour from the Trevor Noah-hosted show says that participants will “relive it all,” including “the rally where [then-President Trump’s personal lawyer] Rudy Giuliani invoked his right to trial by combat,” the “epic battle” between Trump “and his own Secret Service agents,” and the “more or less legal march down Pennsylvania Ave.”

“Follow the footsteps of the Freedomsurrection, and find out why there’s a thin line between treasonous… and hilarious,” the website states.

The Jan. 6 expedition is also accessible virtually, with photos of locations along the route “for those who aren’t in Washington.”

It’s not the first time that “The Daily Show” has mocked the 45th president — a frequent target of Noah’s monologues — with a real-life exhibit. Last year, the program unveiled a Jan. 6 monument to Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other “Heroes of the Freedomsurrection” as part of a temporary installation in New York.