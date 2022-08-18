trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
In The Know

Kentucky rep being inducted into Bourbon Hall of Fame

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/18/22 9:35 AM ET
Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) arrives to the House Chamber for a series of votes on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
Greg Nash

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) has been named among the 2022 class of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said that Yarmuth and five individuals would be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, being recognized for their contributions to bourbon’s stature, growth and awareness. 

The other members of the 2022 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame class are Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery President Julian P. Van Winkle III; Michter’s Distillery Chief Operating Officer and Master of Maturation Andrea Marie Wilson; Rabbit Hole Distillery founder and CEO Kaveh Zamanian; Kentucky state Rep. D. Chad McCoy (R); and Stephen Francis Thompson, the late founder and CEO of Kentucky Artisan Distillery. 

In a tweet, Yarmuth expressed his gratitude for being named a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Yarmuth announced in October that he will retire at the end of this Congress. 

“So incredibly honored to be named a member of the ’22 class of inductees into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame,” Yarmuth wrote in his tweet. “It has been a joy to found the Bourbon Caucus and help raise awareness of the issues this vital industry faces. Cheers & thanks, @KyDistillers!” 

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association said in its release that after postponing the ceremony the last two years over COVID-19 concerns, this year’s ceremony will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2001.

“Congratulations to this year’s esteemed class which celebrates the visionaries, artisans and partners that have made Kentucky Bourbon — and our beloved Commonwealth — the gold standard of American whiskey,” Kentucky Distillers’ Association President Eric Gregory said in a statement. “And, on behalf of our industry, a heartfelt thank you.”

The Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept 13.

Tags Bourbon Hall of Fame John Yarmuth John Yarmuth Kentucky Kentucky

More In The Know News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  4. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  5. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  6. Seattle CEO who cut his pay so ...
  7. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  8. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  9. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  10. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  11. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  12. Most people infected with omicron ...
  13. Why I quit the GOP
  14. IRS becomes GOP boogeyman ahead of ...
  15. Here are the most and least healthy ...
  16. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  17. Putin’s on the brink
  18. Georgia governor files motion to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video