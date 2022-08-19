trending:

Kushner says Trump tasked Ivanka with setting up meeting with Hillary Clinton after her defeat

by Judy Kurtz - 08/19/22 11:25 AM ET

Jared Kushner says former President Trump instructed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to set up a meeting with Hillary Clinton following his political foe’s 2016 election loss in an attempt to develop a “cordial relationship.”

His father-in-law, Kushner writes in his memoir, “Breaking History,” obtained by ITK and poised to be released on Tuesday, “genuinely wanted to help the country unite” in the days before he entered the White House.

According to Kushner, who served as a senior White House adviser under Trump, the then-soon-to-be 45th president tasked Ivanka Trump with calling her once-friend, Chelsea Clinton, to coordinate a get-together with Hillary and Bill Clinton.

Ivanka Trump, her husband writes, was meant to “convey that Trump had no intention of looking backward and hoped to have a cordial relationship with Hillary to unite the country.”

“He even told Ivanka to invite Hillary and Bill for dinner in the coming weeks,” Kushner wrote of Donald Trump, who said in 2020 that he “100 percent” agreed with his supporters who would chant “lock her up” about the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

But, Kushner says, Donald Trump quickly changed his tune.

“Ivanka did call Chelsea,” Kushner says in his book, “but days later Hillary backed [Green Party presidential nominee] Jill Stein’s challenge to the election, and Trump ended his outreach.”

A spokesman for Hillary Clinton didn’t return ITK’s request for comment.

